Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi backs protesting ASHA workers

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday threw her and her party's weight behind the ASHA workers who have been protesting outside the Secretariat here for the last 20 days, seeking an increase in their honorarium and the provision of retirement benefits.

In a post on social media platform 'X', Priyanka, also the MP from Wayanad constituency, said that the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers are protesting "for a rightful increase in their meager honorarium of Rs 7,000, far less than what their counterparts receive in Karnataka and Telangana." She said that the ASHA workers were fighting for dignity and respect, but all they were getting from the Kerala government was "apathy and attempts to silence them".

"Their fight is a fight for dignity and respect. It is appalling that women who are the backbone of society should have to beg for their rights like this. Instead of justice, all they have got from the Kerala government is apathy and attempts to silence them".

"The Indian National Congress stands in unwavering solidarity with Kerala’s ASHA workers. My sisters, your fight will not be in vain," she said in her post on 'X'.

The Congress MP further said that when the UDF comes to power in the state next year, it will ensure that their wages are raised and that they receive the respect and recognition that they rightfully deserve.

She also said that ASHA workers were one of the greatest strengths of the public health system, "selflessly serving communities, especially in times of crisis".

"They became an integral part of India's healthcare network during Dr. Manmohan Singh's first term as Prime Minister. From risking their lives on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, to providing maternal care and health services to countless families across India, they have ensured that healthcare reaches even the most marginalised," Priyanka said on 'X'.