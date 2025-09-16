Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi buys toys for Anganwadi children in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Sep 16 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday inaugurated an Anganwadi at Sulthan Bathery here, interacted with the children and bought them their favourite toys.

Priyanka inaugurated the Varipra Smart Anganwadi in Ambalavayal Panchayat and then asked the children about their favourite toys, a party statement said.

She jotted down the toy mentioned by each child and later visited a store in Sulthan Bathery town where she selected the toys mentioned by the kids and instructed the same be delivered to them, it said.

Before leaving the Anganwadi, she played with the children, distributed sweets to them and joined them in singing folk songs.

After leaving Anganwadi, she also visited Malabar Diocese of the Jacobite Syrian Church, the statement said.

She met Bishop Geevarghese More Stephanos at the church where she was gifted books written by him.

During the day, she also visited local residents of Chettiyalathur near Sulthan Bathery.

The residents complained to her about the lack of basic facilities, like electricity and transportation, that they were facing, the statement said.

