Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Kerala, to visit family of tiger attack victim

Wayanad: Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday arrived in Kerala to visit the family of the woman who was killed by a tiger last week in this high-range district.

Priyanka, also the Congress general secretary, arrived at the Kannur airport and is on her way to Wayanad by road, a party source said.

After visiting the family of Radha, who was killed by a tiger when she was out collecting coffee beans at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village here on January 24, the Wayanad MP will hold a meeting at the collectorate in the afternoon, the source said.

The 'man-eater' tiger that killed Radha was found dead in Kerala's high-range district of Wayanad on Monday. The post-mortem revealed that fresh, deep wounds found on the neck of the feline were the cause of its death.