Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Kerala, to visit family of tiger attack victim

NewsDrum Desk
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during ongoing Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

Wayanad: Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday arrived in Kerala to visit the family of the woman who was killed by a tiger last week in this high-range district.

Priyanka, also the Congress general secretary, arrived at the Kannur airport and is on her way to Wayanad by road, a party source said.

After visiting the family of Radha, who was killed by a tiger when she was out collecting coffee beans at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village here on January 24, the Wayanad MP will hold a meeting at the collectorate in the afternoon, the source said.

The 'man-eater' tiger that killed Radha was found dead in Kerala's high-range district of Wayanad on Monday. The post-mortem revealed that fresh, deep wounds found on the neck of the feline were the cause of its death.

