Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan blames MLA Mamkoottathil for situation leading to sexual assault case

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan on Friday blamed MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil for creating a situation that led to the sexual assault case registered against him.

Speaking to reporters, Unnithan said Mamkoottathil invited trouble by giving his opponents a weapon to use against him.

He said the MLA should have accepted the party’s decision to suspend him and stayed away from Congress programmes.

“After being ousted, he challenged the parliamentary party leader and attended the Assembly. This showed that he did not accept the disciplinary action and defied it,” Unnithan said.

The Congress MP alleged that the woman who raised the allegation was continuously attacked and journalists who questioned Mamkoottathil were provoked by him.

“He alone is responsible for forcing the victim to approach the Chief Minister after repeatedly indulging in provocative actions. His PR group attacked Congress leaders who demanded disciplinary action against him,” he alleged.

Unnithan said people were afraid to respond and no one should advocate for persons like Mamkoottathil.

He used an old Malayalam saying that those who carry a person with stench will also stink.

Senior Congress leader Shanimol Usman said the party has always stood with women and taken a firm stand in such matters.

“Congress has taken action against a leader in a manner unseen elsewhere. There is nothing personal in it. Congress has always supported women and taken a stance in their favour,” she said.

Meanwhile, other senior leaders maintained that the law should take its due course.

“The case has been registered weeks ahead of the upcoming local body elections. Since the government has decided to adopt the legal route, let it happen. It is the right way,” senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said.

Another senior leader, Ramesh Chennithala, said two CPI(M) leaders are in jail in the Sabarimala gold theft case, but their party did not take any action.

“On the other hand, we took action when the allegation emerged. The law will take its own course,” he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph said the party has already taken disciplinary steps.

“He is already suspended from the Congress party and the parliamentary party,” he said.

Congress MP from Palakkad, V K Sreekandan said there were allegations earlier, but no direct complaint was received.

“Now that a complaint has been filed, let the investigation proceed and the court take a decision,” he said.

He added that Mamkoottathil did not attend any official Congress event in Palakkad.

"He met voters and party leaders as the MLA of Palakkad. He is carrying on with campaigns on his personal capacity," Sreekandan added.