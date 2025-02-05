Congress MP Rakesh Rathore's bail plea rejected in rape case

Sitapur (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) An MP/MLA court here on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of rape-accused Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, a court official said.

Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Awasthi told reporters that the plea had been denied by Judge Dinesh Kumar Nagar, for it "did not meet the necessary legal grounds for approval." Rathore, the Congress MP from Sitapur, was arrested on January 30 after being on the run since January 17, when an FIR of rape was filed against him. The arrest took place during a press conference at his residence.

Before his arrest, his bail requests had been rejected twice — first by the MP/MLA court in Sitapur, and then the Lucknow Bench of the High Court.

On January 15, a woman filed a complaint against Rathore, alleging that he had sexually exploited her for four years.

According to her complaint, Rathore repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marriage and helping her build a political career.

Since his arrest, Rathore has been lodged in the Sitapur District Jail.