Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil continues indefinite fast over withheld SSA funds, support pours in

Chennai, Aug 30 (PTI) The indefinite fast called by Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil against the Centre for withholding funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme continued on Saturday, with party cadres extending their support.

A few supporters staged a protest, holding placards that read, "Do not stop education for children." Meanwhile, Congress MP from Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore, shared a poster on social media reportedly showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offering his support to Senthil.

Senthil, who is also a Member of Parliament from Tiruvallur said, "I am continuing my indefinite fast to demand the release of funds from the Union government, which has withheld SSA funds for Tamil Nadu students for political reasons." "Thanks to all the friends who are continuously coming in person and showing support through calls. Let us all fight together until our children and teachers get their rightful dues," he said.

On Friday, ahead of starting his fast, Senthil said the Centre should at least respond to the queries raised by him and claimed that over Rs 2,500 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme was yet to be released to the state Addressing reporters, he said, "I am announcing this indefinite strike from today. The central government has been targeting the Tamil Nadu government in many ways. Starting from NEET, introduction of new examinations and because of such initiatives by the Centre, the students are facing an uncertain future." "The Centre's devision not to release funds to the State is like a financial blackmail and they think that by taking such a stand, Tamil Nadu will oblige," he said.

In May, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had slammed the BJP-led Centre alleging that it halted education funds to the State for its 'petty politics'.

