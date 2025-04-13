Congress MP seeks all-party meeting to tackle violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Kolkata, Apr 13 (PTI) Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury on Sunday urged the TMC government to organise an all-party meeting to restore peace in the violence-hit Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Choudhury is the MP of Maldaha Dakshin constituency, a part of which is Murshidabad district's Samserganj assembly segment, one of the worst-hit areas by the violence that had started on Friday during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

"It is crucial to bring all parties and community leaders together to address the root causes of this violence and restore peace in the region," he said.

Choudhury said he wanted to visit Shamsherganj, but was asked by the police not to for avoiding any further escalation of the situation.

"The police said my visit might lead to the gathering of people, which is not desired at this moment. Respecting their instructions, I have decided not to proceed," he said.

Three people have been killed, and many injured in the violence in Murshidabad district, according to the police.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, shops and houses were vandalised, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked the district on Friday, they said.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in the violence-hit areas, and the internet has been suspended.

Police have arrested 150 people till Saturday night in connection with the violence.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP claimed that over 400 Hindus were forced to flee Dhulian in Murshidabad and take shelter at a school in Malda district's Baisnabnagar following the violence.

"Religious persecution in Bengal is real. The appeasement politics of TMC has emboldened radical elements. Hindus are being hunted, our people are running for their lives in their own land! Shame on the State Govt for allowing this breakdown of law & order," he said in a post on X.

"I urge the Central Paramilitary Forces deployed in the District, the State Police and the district administration to ensure the safe return of these displaced Hindus & protect their lives from this jihadist terror," he said.

TMC's Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir said that had the police acted promptly and stopped the highway blockade early, the situation might not have escalated.

"That said, I appreciate the strong action taken later -- many vandals have been arrested," he added.

The all-important NH-12, which connects southern West Bengal to the northern part of the state, passes through these violence-hit areas.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 3, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of April 4 after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare. It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights. PTI BSM SOM