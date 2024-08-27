Congress MP Vasant Chavan cremated in Nanded district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) Congress MP from Nanded in Maharashtra, Vasant Chavan, was cremated in his hometown, Naigaon, on Tuesday morning in the presence of his supporters and the party leaders.

Chavan, 69, passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday morning following a prolonged illness.

Several supporters of Chavan raised slogans as his body was kept on the funeral pyre.

Nanded district guardian minister Girish Mahajan said Vasant Chavan had a good connect with the people.

Chavan became a member of Lok Sabha for the first time in his political career in 2024 by defeating BJP strongman and MP Pratap Patil Chikhlikar from the Nanded constituency in Marathwada region.

The Congress veteran won the electoral contest despite his ill health and big desertions, including that of former CM Ashok Chavan, who joined BJP ahead of the polls.

Vasant Chavan's victory stood out as he overcame personal health issues and organisational challenges following Ashok Chavan's defection, which was believed to have weakened Congress in Nanded. PTI AW NSK