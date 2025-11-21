Congress MP Vivek K Tankha calls on M K Stalin

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Congress party Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate of the Supreme Court, Vivek K Tankha, called on the Chief Minister M K Stalin, here, on Friday.

The meeting was a courtesy call, Tankha said.

In his social media account, Tankha said, "A courtesy call on an important leader of South India and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin. The Chief Minister presented me with a book 'One Among You'; an autobiography! privileged by his warmth." He also shared images of interaction with the chief minister.