Congress mulls nearly 70% youth representation in 2027 Punjab polls: PYC Chief

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra on Friday said the parent party has proposed to field 60-70 per cent "young" candidates in the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

He attributed the decision to Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Mohindra said India is one of the youngest nations in the world, and this strength must be reflected in political leadership.

"The time has come to efficiently use Punjab's demographic dividend," he said.

Mohindra said the move would translate into nearly 70 per cent more opportunities for young leadership and reflects the Congress's commitment to democratic renewal, inclusivity, and future-oriented politics.

Stressing that youth representation is no longer optional, Mohindra said it has become essential, especially as Punjab faces unemployment, drug abuse, law and order issues and declining public trust in governance.

"The youth must come forward, take responsibility and actively participate in building a better Punjab and a stronger India. Punjab needs young leaders now," he said.

Mohindra also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government, alleging that it failed to fulfil its promises to the youth. PTI VSD VN VN