Congress must clarify if Karnataka govt followed due procedure for renovation of CM's residence: BJP

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday asked the Congress to clarify if its government in Karnataka had followed due procedure and obtained financial approval for renovation of the chief minister's official residence.

Media reports suggest that "reconstruction and beautification" of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence were being carried out without the finance committee's approval, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

"The Congress must clarify whether it obtained financial approval and completed the necessary procedures. If it did follow due procedure, it should present proof," he told reporters here.

"If not, then the question arises if the Congress in Karnataka is attempting to bypass rules and laws, much like its old ally in Delhi, in a bid to replicate the infamous 'Sheesh Mahal' experiment," he added, referring to the Delhi chief minister's official residence that was allegedly renovated at a cost of crores of rupees during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure.

Trivedi, a Rajya Sabha MP, also said the Congress government in Karnataka had every right to undertake "reconstruction" of the chief minister's official residence.

"But it must transparently confirm whether due legal procedures were followed. Otherwise, at first glance, this appears to be yet another instance of corruption," he added.

Trivedi also took aim at the Congress over the Karnataka State Contractors' Association's corruption allegation, calling it a "deeply concerning and disgraceful situation".

"The Karnataka contractors' association has exposed an unprecedented level of corruption within the government. After coming to power, the Congress government has not only failed to fulfil its promises but also diverted funds meant for Dalit welfare schemes, further sinking into corruption and this was clearly highlighted by the association," the BJP leader said.

The Karnataka State Contractors' Association has alleged that the corruption prevailing in the state was more than what existed during the previous BJP government.