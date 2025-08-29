Congress must rein in its youth wing, says Kerala minister after torch attack charge

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday claimed that the state Congress leadership must rein in its youth wing, as its activities were "turning increasingly violent." Referring to the recent Youth Congress march to Cliff House, the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Sivankutty alleged that the agitators hurled fire torches at the CM’s house with the "intention of setting it ablaze." "Usually, after a march, the torches are left on the ground or extinguished. However, this time the activists threw them at the CM’s house to set fire to it," he alleged.

The minister also pointed to alleged attacks by Youth Congress workers on the office of a television channel, saying the media cannot be silenced through such "undemocratic" means.

"Such actions will not hide the truth from the public," Sivankutty claimed.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, speaking separately in New Delhi, expressed a similar view.

Sivankutty further alleged that the Youth Congress was trying to "incite riots in the state, acting as if laws and rules did not apply to them." He urged the Congress to ensure its youth wing behaves in a "decent and dignified manner." There was no immediate response from the state Congress leadership.

The attack on the television channel’s office was reportedly linked to its coverage of allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is accused of "stalking and harassing women on social media." An FIR has been registered against him.

Mamkootathil, who recently resigned as state Youth Congress president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused a young political leader of misbehaviour, is also facing an internal party probe.

His resignation came amid protests by the BJP and the CPI(M)’s youth wing, the DYFI.

Several women and a transgender person later came forward with similar allegations. Following the release of audio clips of a purported conversation between the MLA and a woman, the Congress suspended Mamkootathil from the party’s primary membership. PTI HMP SSK