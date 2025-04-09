Congress' nationalism is to unite country, BJP's to divide it: Pilot

Ahmedabad, Apr 9 (PTI) The Congress' nationalism is to uniting the country, while the BJP's nationalism is aimed at dividing it, the opposition party's leader Sachin Pilot claimed on Wednesday.

Addressing the Congress session on the banks of the Sabarmati river here, he asserted the time has arrived to give a befitting reply to those who grab power in the name of religion, caste, language, clothes and food habits.

The Congress is committed to changing the atmosphere of hate, negativity and despair while following the path of justice and struggle, the former Union minister said.

Placing a resolution in front of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to deliberate on it, Pilot said, "In the past 10 years, inflation, unemployment, economic inequality and religious polarisation have crossed all limits of cruelty." "Those who try to garner votes in the garb of nationalism, I would like to tell them that the Congress party was born for the country's freedom. The sacrifices made by our leaders are unmatched in the world. Congress leaders have taken bullets in their chests to keep the country united -- this is the nationalism of the Congress." "The Congress's nationalism is to unite the country and integrate its diversity, while the BJP's nationalism is to divide the country and destroy diversity," Pilot said.

Giving a clarion call, the Congress leader said the time has come to give a befitting reply to those who grab power in the name of religion, caste, language, regionalism, clothing and food habits, and hold a mirror up to them.

"Those who talk of making a 'Congress-mukt Bharat', let me tell them that when Rajiv Gandhi ji became the Prime Minister, the Congress had more than 400 MPs... but we never heard him saying that he wanted to make the country opposition-free," Pilot said.

The former Union minister said the country has shown the mirror to those who gave the slogan of '400 paar' and brought them on two crutches.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel said in the Jaipur convention in 1948 that the Congress and its government were committed to making India a truly secular nation, he said.

"We have different backgrounds, cultures and attires but we have to be cautious of those who want to divide us in the name of religion, caste and clan in the North-South sentiment," Pilot said.

He asserted that the Congress was committed to fighting religious, linguistic, caste and regional divisions till the last breath. The party's slogan is "Nafrat chhorho, Bharat Jodo (Discard hate, unite India)".

"We will have to oppose the language used by BJP chief ministers and leaders about the daughters of the country." Talking about the farmers of the country, Pilot said his party has resolved to give them a legal right to MSP. "They will get more than 50 per cent support price. White revolution, green revolution and MSP -- all these are the gifts of the Congress government," he underlined.

"The anti-farmer BJP government brought three black laws following which the farmers held a long-drawn-out agitation and 700 of them were martyred. After that, the BJP government withdrew the three laws. Rahul Gandhi ji protested in Bhatta Parsaul against land acquisition after which the land acquisition law was made," he said.

Harking back to the 10 years of UPA government under Manmohan Singh, Pilot said 27 crore people were lifted above the poverty line and the country's GDP grew at an impressive rate of 8 per cent.

"Today, the 1 per cent rich own 40 per cent of the country's wealth, while the bottom 50 per cent people own only 6.5 per cent of the wealth," he claimed.