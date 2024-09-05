Congress, NC want to push J-K back into era of terrorism, unrest: Anurag Thakur

Jammu, Sep 5 (PTI) Former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday criticised the Congress and National Conference for "derailing" peace and progress achieved after abrogation of Article 370 and accused them of attempting to push Jammu and Kashmir back towards terrorism, anarchy and unrest.

"By advocating for the reinstatement of Article 370, the NC and Congress aim to return J&K to an era of terrorism," Thakur said while addressing a roadshow in Padder-Nagseni assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate Sunil Sharma, a former minister in the BJP-PDP coalition government.

"Since the abrogation of Article 370, there has been peace in J&K, and development has progressed rapidly," the Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh said.

Thakur also noted that the record number of tourists visiting J&K, which he claimed the NC and Congress are unwilling to accept.

Highlighting the large turnout at the roadshow and the increasing support for BJP across J&K, Thakur said, "The BJP is poised to form the next government in J&K." Thakur urged the public to vote for BJP and deliver a resounding message to the Congress and NC in the upcoming assembly elections.

"After ruling the country for over 60 years, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi couldn't visit Kashmir to experience snow or enjoy ice-cream. They both had these experiences in Kashmir only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370," he said.

Thakur blamed the NC and Congress for the "suffering endured by the people over the decades" and accused the two parties of collaborating again to reintroduce terrorism and violence in J&K.

"There was a time when Kashmir was synonymous with terrorism, stone pelting and unrest. Under PM Modi's leadership, it now stands for development, peace and prosperity," Thakur said.

"Today, we have AIIMS, IIMs, 11 medical colleges, NIFT, IIT and IIMC in J&K, thanks to the visionary leadership," Thakur said.