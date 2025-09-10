Congress, NCP (SP) stage state-wide protests against 'anti-people', 'draconian' Public Security Bill

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Opposition Congress, NCP (SP) and other parties on Wednesday held protests in parts of Maharashtra against the public security bill that seeks to curb unlawful activities of Left-wing extremist outfits and make offences under it cognizable and non-bailable, calling it "anti-people, dictatorial and draconian".

They alleged that the terms in the bill were vague and open to misuse, which could lead to suppression of dissent and unjust action against innocent people.

Apart from the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) and other like-minded outfits had given a joint call for agitation at the district and taluka levels against the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, passed by the state legislature in July this year.

The bill introduced strict measures against individuals and organisations involved in activities declared as "unlawful". Imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, classification of offences registered under it as cognisable and non-bailable are key features of a special bill passed by the Maharashtra legislature to curb activities of Left-wing extremist organisations.

The passage of the bill in both the Houses of the state legislature paved the way for it to become a law after the Governor's assent.

In Pune city, protesters, led by NCP (SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule, gathered near the memorial of Dr B R Ambedkar close to the Pune Railway Station, and raised slogans in praise of the Constitution. They condemned the government's "dictatorial tendencies".

Sule alleged that the law, brought in under the guise of public security, would empower the government to send critics straight to jail.

"This is nothing but an attempt to suppress people's voice through state-sponsored authoritarianism," she alleged.

Several office-bearers and workers of the NCP (SP) joined the agitation in large numbers.

Congress leader Satej Patil led the protests in Kolhapur, while party leaders also held a 'dharna' (sit-in agitation) and protests in Nanded. NCP (SP) leader Yugendra Pawar participated in a protest in hometown Baramati in Pune district.

Community Party of India (Marxist) and Congress activists held demonstrations in Hingoli, Solapur.

The CPI (M) urged the Maharashtra governor not to give assent to the Public Security Bill, calling it "anti-people and unconstitutional".

The party's state secretary Dr Ajit Nawale said the terms "unlawful activities" and "unlawful organisations" used in the bill were vague and open to misuse, which could lead to unjust action against innocent citizens, social activists, and members of people's organisations.

He pointed out that the government's joint scrutiny committee had received 12,700 responses from people on the Bill, out of which 9,500 had demanded its withdrawal.

"However, without holding a public hearing and by making only minor changes to three clauses, the government rushed the bill through the legislative assembly and the council using its brute majority," Nawale said.

He warned that the law would be used to suppress peaceful protests, civil disobedience, marches and road blockades that are part of democratic dissent.

"This is an anti-people and anti-constitutional law which the government is bound to misuse," he added.

The CPI (M) demanded that the governor, under Article 200 of the Constitution, withhold assent and send the bill back to the legislature for reconsideration.

The Congress said all like-minded parties joined the protests at taluka and district levels.

Terming the Bill "draconian" and "dictatorial", the Congress said it would be used as a weapon to silence dissent against the government.

"There are already stringent laws to deal with urban Naxalism. The new law is unnecessary and is aimed at preventing protests against pro-corporate policies, including those favouring certain industrial houses," the Congress said in a statement.

The bill allows arrests, imprisonment, and even confiscation of property, it alleged, warning that it poses a serious threat to democratic rights.

The opposition parties have also announced a protest on October 2 to step up their agitation.

Congress and NCP (SP) workers staged demonstrations in Nagpur against the bill at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Variety square, raising slogans against the government. PTI MR CLS NP