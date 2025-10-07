Congress need to be strong to keep India undivided: Gehlot

Kota (RJ), Oct 7 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday stressed that the Congress needs to become stronger in the prevailing atmosphere of polarisation, as it is the only party that can keep the country undivided.

Gehlot, who was in Kota to attend the funeral of his former colleague Bharat Singh, briefly halted at the Circuit House there to interact with reporters in the evening.

"It is essential for the Congress to become stronger in the interest of the country. Especially in view of the circumstances that have been created here, the way it is polarised and how tension prevails. All these are not good indications," Gehlot said, pointing out that only Congress can keep the country uniform and undivided (Akhand) in the existing conditions.

He pointed out that Congress was the party that led the freedom movement. Congress leader Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life but never allowed Khalistan to come into existence. Rajiv Gandhi too sacrificed his life for the country, he said.

Gehlot called upon the Congress workers to stay united to make the party stronger in the country's interest.

He also expressed confidence of victory in the Anta state assembly bypoll in Baran district, scheduled next month.

On alliance in Bihar, the senior Congress leader said the coalition there is pre-decided. "It is not new, the previous election was also fought in coalition. However, there are chances that this time it can form the government," he said.

On Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar frequently changing sides, Gehlot said, "The way he switched sides completely damaged his personality." Gehlot condemned the state BJP government for mismanagement that led to tragedy in SMS hospital in Jaipur.

He demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter, so that the specific reason behind the tragedy at the hospital could be known.

The state government has formally constituted a committee of local officers to probe into the incident in SMS hospital and submit the report. The judicial inquiry would boost the confidence of the people, he added. PTI COR RUK RUK