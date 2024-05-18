Congress never gave due respect to B R Ambedkar: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Patna, May 18 (PTI) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday accused the Congress of spreading lies that the NDA intends to change the constitution and end reservations if it returns to power for a third term.

He alleged that the Congress never gave due respect to B R Ambedkar.

Interacting with media persons here, Joshi said, "Congress and RJD leaders are spreading lies that BJP-led NDA would change the Constitution after coming to power. The NDA government headed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is committed to the Indian Constitution including reservation policies that B R Ambedkar evolved for the upliftment of the socially oppressed sections of society.

"No government can change the constitution…..and reservation is something which the father of the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar, has given us, no power can take it away. Congress never gave due respect to the Dalit icon (Ambedkar)." He alleged that the RJD and Congress are trying to "rob" SCs, STs and OBCs of quotas and divert these to Muslims.

"When Congress was in power, it never gave due respect to Ambedkar. He was given the Bharat Ratna in 1990 during the V P Singh-led National Front government, which was supported by the BJP. They (Congress) insulted Ambedkar at every step. The NDA government has fulfilled his (Ambedkar) vision and followed the path he showed," said Joshi.

"They want to give reservation on the basis of religion to benefit Muslims only, which is against the Constitution. The Congress and RJD are trying to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of quotas and divert these to Muslims. The Congress party in Karnataka wants to include Muslims in the OBC category as part of their politics of appeasement," the senior BJP leader said.

When asked for his comments on the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case, the BJP leader said, "The incident is highly condemnable".

"Today Lalu Prasad has joined hands with the Congress party, which imposed emergency and opposed reservation to OBCs and other classes," he said.

Hitting out at the INDIA alliance for not announcing its PM candidate, Joshi said, "They (INDIA bloc) don't have a PM face for the PM's post. They are simply fighting elections to appease a particular section of the society, to protect corrupt leaders and promote dynasty politics. The country has already decided to give Modi ji a third term." PTI PKD RG