Congress nominates Abhishek Singhvi, Vem Narender Reddy for Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 5 (PTI) The Congress party has decided to nominate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana.

Singhvi is a sitting member from Telangana, while Reddy is currently an advisor to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Telangana will have two vacant seats in April.

Following the AICC's announcement, Narender took to X to express his gratitude to Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.