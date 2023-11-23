J P Nadda warns Telangana of 'false promises' by Congress

Hyderabad: Accusing Congress of not implementing its poll guarantees in Karnataka, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday alleged that both Congress and ruling BRS in Telangana make false promises to the people.

Nadda, who addressed an election rally at Sangareddy town near here, said people of Karnataka are waiting for implementation of promises by the Congress government, such as the unemployment dole and 200 units of free power.

"Congress and KCR (BRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao) talk about guarantees. Either Congress or KCR, corruption and family rule are guaranteed if they come to power (in Telangana)," he said.

Nadda attacked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over his election promises, including providing double bedroom houses for the poor, and implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

He also hit out at the CM over alleged corruption and family rule in Telangana.