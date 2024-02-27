Congress' Nyay Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh on March 2, reach Maharashtra on March 10

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is currently on a break, will resume on March 2 from Rajasthan's Dholpur and enter Madhya Pradesh on the same day.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would be on a break from February 26 to March 1 to enable Rahul Gandhi deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, and attend important meetings in New Delhi, the party had earlier said.

Jairam Ramesh -- the Congress' general secretary in-charge communications -- said in a post on X that the yatra will resume at 2 pm on March 2 from Dholpur.

The yatra will reach Madhya Pradesh at 3 pm on March 2 and remain in the state till March 6.

It will cover Morena, Gwalior, Guna, Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Indore, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam districts in Madhya Pradesh, Ramesh said.

The yatra will return to Rajasthan on March 7 for a public meeting in Banswara before heading into Gujarat, he said.

In Gujarat, the yatra will pass through Dahod, Panchmahal, Chota Udaipur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat and Tapi districts, Ramesh said.

On March 10, the yatra will reach Maharashtra, passing through Nandurbar and Dhule districts on its first day in the state, he informed.

The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra, which entered Rajasthan on Sunday, is scheduled to traverse 6,700 kilometres through 15 states. It aims at highlighting the message of "nyay (justice)" while meeting common people on the way. PTI ASK ASK SZM