Congress objects to police security for ex-Indore nominee Bam despite arrest warrant

Indore, May 12 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday objected to security being provided to former party nominee Akshay Kanti Bam in Indore despite a local court issuing an arrest warrant against him in an attempt to murder case.

Bam's move to withdraw his nomination papers from Indore seat at the last moment on April 29 pushed Congress out of the electoral contest. He joined the BJP.

BJP's sitting MP Shankar Lalwani is in the fray from this constituency, a BJP bastion.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by Indore unit president Surjeet Singh Chadha met the commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Gupta and objected to the security provided to Bam.

"The district court has issued an arrest warrant against Bam but police are guarding his residence in Patrakar Colony. This is grossly wrong," the Congress leader told reporters.

Gupta said police personnel have been deployed around Bam's residence to provide security to him and his family members since April 29.

Police have not yet received the copy of the court's order, he said, adding that a security audit will be conducted after police get the copy of the court order and act on directions of the court.

A sessions court on May 10 issued an arrest warrant against Bam and his father Kantilal (75) in a 17 years old case after an attempt to murder charge was added to the FIR recently.

Indore and seven other seats will vote on Monday, marking the completion of the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, which sends 29 members to Lok Sabha.