Congress office vandalised in Payyannur

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 29 (PTI) Unidentified persons have allegedly vandalised the Congress mandalam committee office in this north Kerala district, party sources said on Monday.

The incident was suspected to have occurred around midnight on Sunday at the Gandhi Mandiram building in Karivellur near Payyannur, where miscreants allegedly broke open the door, entered the office and carried out large-scale damage, they said.

According to local Congress leaders here, campaign boards inside the office were set on fire, while photographs of national leaders and several electrical appliances were also damaged.

The Congress leadership alleged that ruling CPI(M) workers were behind the attack.

Party leaders said a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) night camp had been held at the office till 10 pm on Sunday, and the attack took place after the camp concluded.

On receiving information, the Payyannur police reached the spot and conducted a detailed inspection.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Congress Mandalam president Sheeba Murali, police said.

Police said efforts are on to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack. Security has been tightened in the area in view of the prevailing political tension, officials added.