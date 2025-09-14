Congress on verge of extinction in country: Jitendra Singh at BJP workshop in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 14 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday claimed that the Congress is on the verge of extinction in the country.

Singh made the remarks while addressing the BJP’s one-day organizational workshop at party headquarters here.

“Every Indian is strongly connected both politically and emotionally with J&K, and hence the responsibility of J&K BJP cadre is even greater,” the minister said, asking all party leaders to be prepared to deliver to the people and to get to the roots of people’s issues.

He also stressed that since 2014, when Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister, every region of J&K is being developed equally.

“Once the Congress mocked the BJP for its low numbers in Parliament, but now as it stands exposed, it is on the verge of extinction,” Singh said.

The workshop was among others attended by BJP’s national general secretary and in-charge J&K Tarun Chugh, J&K unit president Sat Sharma, and Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma.

J&K BJP office bearers, morcha presidents, district prabharis, district presidents, and district seh-prabharis participated in the workshop.

Chugh said the entire nation stands in solidarity with the people of J&K and other northern states which have witnessed huge losses due to heavy rains and flash floods.

“The BJP leadership from other states has started pouring in relief material to J&K for the flood-affected areas,” he said and asked the BJP cadre to understand the socio-political scenario of J&K in more depth to resolve the diverse issues faced by the people.

He lambasted various political parties for working for their own benefits and not for the nation.

J&K BJP president Sat Sharma said there should be a complete synchronization among all party leaders at every level.

"The workshop should serve the purpose of setting goals for all leaders with renewed energy," he said, complimenting party leaders and activists for being at the forefront in helping flood-affected people.