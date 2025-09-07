Congress only concerned with public welfare, not BJP's politics: Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the Congress is only concerned with the welfare of the people and not interested in gaining political power as he took potshots at the ruling BJP in the state over its functioning.

He claimed the BJP gets upset when questions are raised. "In a democracy, the role of the opposition is crucial. Without opposition, the ruling side would not act," the former chief minister said.

Speaking to reporters at the Circuit House in Ajmer, Gehlot said, "We are neither interested in the chief minister's chair nor in the BJP's politics. Our only interest is in public welfare. If the government provides good governance, it will bring relief to the people." Gehlot added that during his tenure as Rajasthan chief minister, he took both party workers' feedback and opposition criticism seriously and acted promptly.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent charge of "vote theft", Gehlot termed it a dangerous issue and questioned the Election Commission's approach. "In my entire political career, I have never seen such an Election Commission," he remarked. PTI AG NSD NSD