Congress only viable alternative in Haryana, says Bhupinder Hooda

Hisar, Aug 20 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday called ruling BJP-JJP dispensation a failure on all fronts, positing Congress as the only viable alternative to govern the state.

He said people will vote out the "non-performing" BJP-JJP government in next year's polls.

He claimed that people see Congress, which is the main opposition party in the state, as the only viable alternative.

Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, was addressing a public rally as part of the 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' meeting held here.

In his address, he listed out the party's welfare agenda, claiming the party delivers on what it promises.

The former chief minister said that he along with state Congress chief Udai Bhan have decided that by the end of this year, they will visit all 90 assembly constituencies of the state.

Addressing the gathering, held on Sadbhavana Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Hooda remembered the departed leader's contribution in the growth of India as a global IT super power.

Hooda promised to the people an elderly pension of Rs 6,000 per month (almost double from present), gas cylinder at Rs 500 per family, and a 100-yard plot to an SC and other backward class family each, if Congress comes to power.

"Creamy layer of backward class will be increased from Rs 6 lakh to 10 lakh. Artisans will get loans at less than 5 per cent interest. We will give 2 lakh permanent jobs to the youth. We will implement an old pension scheme for the employees. We will give an MSP guarantee. We will provide 300 units of free electricity for poor families," he said.

Hooda attacked the state government saying they have pushed back the state on several developmental parameters.

"When the BJP came to government in 2014, Haryana was number 1 in per capita income, per capita investment, law and order and job creation. It has now reached number 1 in inflation, unemployment, corruption and debt. Inflation is skyrocketing," he said.

"Today every section is fed up with this government which includes the youth, employees, farmers, women and other sections," he claimed.

Hooda challenged the government to list one new work that it has done, as he praised Congress' performance when it was in power before 2014.

"If the present BJP-JJP government has done even one new work, then they should tell the people. Far from getting a new international airport, this government could not even start the domestic airport in Hisar," Hooda said.

State Congress chief Udai Bhan said a "Congress wave" is sweeping through Haryana and the BJP-JJP alliance is going to be reduced to a single digit in the next year's assembly elections.

He alleged that the BJP made false promises to the people saying that by 2022 farmers' income would be doubled, 2 crore jobs would be created every year, and inflation controlled in 100 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda alleged that "the four key achievements of this government are unemployment, inflation, corruption and arrogance." "This government has derailed Haryana from the track of development in the last nine and half years. Haryana, which was at number one in terms of growth rate till 2014, is now at 17th position.

"This government made the state number 1 in unemployment. Youth are unemployed in every household. Due to unemployment, youth are getting trapped in the clutches of drugs," Deepender Hooda said. PTI COR SUN VN VN