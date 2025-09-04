Congress' organisation to be strengthened from village to district level in Jharkhand: Netam

Ranchi, Sep 4 (PTI) Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam on Thursday said the party organisation will be strengthened in Jharkhand from village to district level.

Netam said that the party has made her the observer for Ranchi district (rural).

“I will consult with all workers from the panchayat level to the block and assembly levels and ensure the selection of the new district president based on their input,” she said, addressing media persons here.

Executive committees and political affairs committees will also be formed to facilitate organised political discussions on local, provincial, and national issues, she said.

On the directive of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, observers have been appointed for all 25 organizational districts of Congress in Jharkhand, she added.

Netam said that the main objective of the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’, under which the organisation will be strengthened, is to decentralise power and provide leadership opportunities to ST, SC, OBC, minority, women, and youth workers. PTI RPS NN