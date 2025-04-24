Congress organises candlelight procession against Pahalgam terror attack

Ranchi, Apr 24 (PTI) Congress workers led by its Jharkhand president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh took out a candlelight procession in Ranchi on Thursday to protest the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which at least 26 people were killed.

The march began from Congress Bhawan, the party’s headquarters here, and culminated at the city's Albert Ekka Chowk.

The workers raised slogans against the attack and demanded strong action against its perpetrators.

“The terror attack in Pahalgam has shaken the nation, and we stand with the affected families. The Congress has always raised its voice against terrorism. The central government must take stern action, work on diplomacy, and devise a future strategy. The Congress will stand united in the fight against terrorism to protect the country's citizens,” Kamlesh said.

The party workers also held a condolence meeting at the party headquarters and observed a two-minute silence for Pahalgam terror attack victims. PTI SAN NN