Congress panel on assessing party's poor performance in Telangana in LS polls concludes visit

Hyderabad, Jul 12 (PTI) The committee constituted by the AICC to look into the party's poor performance in Lok Sabha polls in Telangana concluded its visit to the state on Friday after interacting with the candidates who contested the elections, besides other leaders.

The three-member committee, led by senior leader and former deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha P J Kurien, on Thursday heard the views of candidates who contested the polls.

On Friday, the panel interacted with MLAs and the incharges of constituencies, Congress sources said.

Though the committee planned a three-day visit, it concluded its interactions in two days.

The panel is expected to submit its report to the AICC later this month.

Congress Lok Sabha member from Warangal Kadiam Kavya said on Thursday that the panel members asked her about the party's areas of strength and weaknesses and the steps to be taken to strengthen the party further.

MLA Danam Nagender, who was unsuccessful in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, said he told the committee about the shortcomings in the LS poll.

The committee reached Hyderabad Wednesday night. The other members of the panel are Rakibul Hussain and Pargat Singh.

The Congress in June constituted separate committees to look into the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in some states, including those ruled by it.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had set up six committees to assess the party’s poor performance in some states, including Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, where the party is in power, besides Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand where it drew a blank in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections. PTI SJR KH