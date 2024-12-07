Congress, 'parasite party', alleges BJP president Nadda

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Alleging that Congress is a "parasite party", BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said the grand old party depends on regional outfits to win elections.

Addressing a public meeting organised by Telangana unit of BJP to "expose" the alleged failures of the Congress government during the last one year, he said the grand old party makes tall promises to win elections in states but betrays people after coming to power.

"Congress is a parasite party. A parasite party is one that sticks to a tree like a creeper and tries to stand by taking strength from the tree. It dries up that tree." It also "drowns" the party on whose support it stands, he further said.

Citing the example of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, he said Congress wins where a regional party makes it win the polls.

"Congress party is a party which is standing on crutches," he said. PTI SJR KH