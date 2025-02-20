Congress part of Omar-led J-K govt: Karra as he dismisses rumours of rift with NC

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday dismissed rumours of any rift with the National Conference and said his party is very much part of the Omar Abdullah-led government in the Union Territory.

He expected the formation of a coordination committee, comprising members of Congress and National Conference, soon.

“We are on a campaign for restoration of statehood and meeting people and workers. The Congress has its own constituency and wherever we talk to the people about our programmes on issues like statehood, they also talk about various concern and it is our duty to raise these issues with the government for redressal," he said.

“We are a part of the government. We can give advice to the government. We can raise the issues of the people and if you want that the issues of the people should not be discussed, then it will not be fair to the people,” Karra told reporters here.

He said they are expecting that a coordination committee will be formed soon to avoid unnecessary misgivings.

J-K Congress has been on a 15-day campaign in Jammu region in support of its demand for immediate restoration of statehood to the Union Territory since February 13 and has organised workers' conventions in five of the 10 districts so far.

“It (restoration of statehood) is not Congress Party's core issue alone. It is the core issue of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as despite promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah within and outside the Parliament, nothing has been done so far. There are also Supreme Court guidelines that statehood should be restored as soon as possible (after the assembly elections),” he said.

Questioning the silence of BJP leaders who have got a massive mandate in Jammu, the Congress leader said the saffron party leaders should clarify their stand on the statehood and also inform the public why they are not raising the issue with central leadership if they are in support of the statehood.

Karra said despite the formation of the popular NC-led government in October, last year, several bureaucrats are still functioning in an authoritarian manner like they were doing during LG administration and referred to the conditional permission granted to the party in holding its workers convention in Kishtwar district on Wednesday.

“In Kishtwar, we saw something where we feel that democracy has not been restored even after the elections. We witnessed autocracy prevailing in the district in the name of democracy. We were not given permission to hold outdoor meetings and were also directed that you cannot speak about the situation,” he said.

On one hand, he said BJP is claiming that the situation has improved in J&K but on the other hand, there is a “mindset that portrays that democracy has not been restored”.

“We were not there to create a commotion. There was no anti-national activity,” he said.

The Congress leader and the people in general are worried about the delay in the restoration of statehood and also wanted redressal of their day-to-day issues like supply of electricity, water, tourism promotion, employment generation and regularization of daily-wage workers and SPOs who are providing their services for decades together.

Karra also demanded a special power package for the residents of Chenab valley districts where major hydro-electric power projects are under construction.

He also defended his son Waleed, a medical doctor, attending an official meeting chaired by health and education minister Sakina Itoo in Srinagar recently and said he was there in the capacity of constituency-incharge of the central Shalteng seat.

"I was away in Jammu and accordingly nominated him as constituency incharge. This has been the precedent and it is not happening for the first time," he said.