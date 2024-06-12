Congress party is dividing society: Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashok

Mangaluru (Karnataka), June 12 (PTI) In a scathing attack on the ruling Congress party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the state government of running a "Taliban-like regime" and undermining communal harmony in Karnataka.

The allegations come in the wake of a violent stabbing incident in the Bolyar area of Mangaluru, which has further intensified the political tension in the state.

Speaking to the media, R Ashok, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, expressed outrage over the recent violence and vowed to challenge what he termed the "Taliban government" led by the Congress party.

The controversy erupted following an incident where BJP supporters were reportedly attacked during a victory celebration in Bolyar. According to Ashok, the party workers were merely chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" when they were suddenly assaulted.

“He was beaten in the stomach using a 'Dragon' (a kind of firearm). How did a 'Dragon' get into his hands?” Ashok questioned, implying that the attack was a premeditated act of violence. Nonetheless, Ashok accused the state government of orchestrating the attack as part of a larger, sinister plot.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ashok alleged that the Congress, under the guise of fostering unity, was granting "bail to Pakistan" and transforming Karnataka into a Taliban-like state.

"We beat the Taliban government. We will not leave it here; we will fight in front of the Speaker in the assembly," he proclaimed, signalling the BJP's intent to escalate the issue within legislative forums.

He further criticised the government’s response to the incident, claiming that the health minister visited the hospital but did not check on the injured BJP workers.

"It is inhumane to ignore those who were attacked," he said, lambasting the government over its minister's alleged indifference.

Ashok called for the immediate withdrawal of what he described as unjust cases filed against "innocent" Hindu activists. He suggested that the filing of cases was an attempt to suppress dissent and criticised the police for mishandling the situation.

“If the video is provocative, release it. They are making a case against the innocent. This has to stop,” Ashok insisted.

He also condemned the overall rise in crime, claiming that there has been a 40% increase, and accused the Congress of turning Karnataka into a "goon state".

He questioned the effectiveness of the government, criticising it for allegedly giving a "licence to rowdies" and suggesting that the administration was either unaware or indifferent to the growing lawlessness.

Ashok demanded that the district administration cover the medical expenses of the victims of the stabbing.

“We will meet tomorrow and decide our next steps,” Ashok stated, promising to support the activists and hold the government accountable. PTI CORR AMP ANE