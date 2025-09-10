Congress pitches for 'wait-and-watch' approach on Nepal, 'taking lessons'

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Expressing concern over the situation in Nepal, the Congress on Wednesday advocated a "wait-and-watch" approach from India and asserted that it is important to understand, absorb and "certainly take lessons from what has happened".

Former external affairs minister and Congress's foreign affairs department chairperson Salman Khurshid said the happenings in Nepal are a matter of concern but there is not a great deal that India can do right now.

"I hope the government has some ideas about how we can be of assistance," Khurshid told PTI here.

His remarks came a day after Nepal reeled under a serious political crisis as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive protests for a second day, with the demonstrators storming many government buildings and setting Parliament as well as the houses of several high-profile leaders ablaze. These developments took place a day after 19 people died in violence.

The students-led "Gen Z" protests that began against a government ban on social media expanded into a larger campaign, reflecting the growing public criticism of the Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the common people.

Speaking on the crisis in the neighbouring country, Khurshid said it is a matter of concern for every Indian citizen as "we have such deep-seated relations with Nepal".

"Several generations of their leadership have been educated in India. A lot of them have relatives in India. We have an enormous interest both in the neighbour as well as in its people whom we have been very close to. Conventionally, no matter what has happened and the changes that have happened in Nepalese politics, we have always strongly stood by their democracy," he said.

What is happening there is painful, very unfortunate and Indians can just pray and hope for the best for Nepal and that peace returns to its streets as soon as possible, the former external affairs minister added.

"They will have to find their own solutions. Of course, we know that this is an element of democracy which brings about this kind of a breakdown and that democracy itself brings about the repair and cure.... As soon as that can happen and they can quickly decide what to do and move ahead would be the best for us in the neighbourhood and indeed, certainly for Nepal," he said.

Asserting that anything that happens in the neighbourhood is a matter of concern, Khurshid pointed out that India shares a porous border with Nepal.

"Obviously, it is a matter of concern, but what is more important is our concern about the future of Nepalese people and their democracy. There is not a great deal that one can do right now except hope for the best. I hope the government has some ideas about how we can be of any assistance," he said.

"So right now, it is fingers crossed and prayers on our lips that everything returns to normal as quickly as possible.... Much pain has already been suffered," Khurshid said.

He asserted that there is no choice for India but to "wait and watch" right now.

"Watch very closely, very carefully, very sympathetically. That is important because you know that when this kind of unrest happens, there are all sorts of people trying to create trouble for others that they do not like. I just hope that does not happen with India and Indians," the Congress leader said.

"Our relationship is too important and our commitment to the democracy of the people of Nepal is too important for anything like that to be allowed," he added.

Asked about the lessons India should learn from the Nepal crisis, Khurshid said in the entire region, "we learn from each other's experiences and growth" in various fields.

"Whatever impacts a neighbour, whatever impacts a friend, inevitably, indirectly impacts you as well. I think it is important to understand, absorb, hope for the best and certainly take lessons from whatever has happened," he said.

The Congress leader asserted that generational changes are taking place and one has to be able to respond to a new generation.

"This is happening in the entire world and therefore, if there is something to be learnt, it is how do you respond when there are generational changes taking place and when something seemingly goes wrong with social media, what is it that you can do.

"There are good parts about social media and not so good parts about social media, but it is the reality of modern democracy and you cannot wish it away. How do you deal with it, how do you prepare for it? These are all important lessons one can learn," he said.

Khurshid said turbulence in any part of the world is not a matter of comfort, whether one is in the immediate neighbourhood or in the distant neighbourhood.

"Whatever is happening in the world today, whether it is in West Asia, Ukraine etc., you cannot simply say it has nothing to do with me, it is happening somewhere else. This world is a village. Therefore, something happens somewhere, the closer it is, the more careful you have to be," he said.

The most important priority today is to hope that things return to normal in Nepal as quickly as possible and then what kind of help one can offer and what kind of help the country will seek is a matter for whoever comes to power there, the Congress leader said.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders, followed by a curfew, to quell possible violence under the guise of protests. The Nepalese capital of Kathmandu wore a deserted look as soldiers guarded the streets and ordered people to stay at home. PTI ASK RC