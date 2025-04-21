Congress plans march against proposed anti-urban naxalism law

Mumbai , Apr 21 (PTI) Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Monday demanded the withdrawal of the proposed law against urban naxalism in Maharashtra, alleging it will be misused by the government to suppress the people's voice against injustice.

Gaikwad said a protest march will be organised in Mumbai on Tuesday against the bill, scheduled to be introduced in the monsoon session of the state legislature.

The 'Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024' bill, which will become the first law to tackle naxalism in the state, proposes to give several powers to the government and the police machinery in combating unlawful activities. All offences registered under this Act will be cognisable and non-bailable.

While re-introducing the bill during the winter session of the state legislature last December, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said the law was aimed at closing down the dens of urban Naxals, stressing that the proposed legislation was not against suppressing genuine dissenting voices.

Gaikwad questioned the need for the proposed law when laws already exist to tackle Naxalism.

"The Constitution has granted freedom of expression to everyone and there are laws to eradicate Naxalism. What is the need for the Public Safety Act? This oppressive law should be repealed," she stated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir and Prakash Reddy of CPI also attended the presser.

"The bill grants the government the power to declare any institution or an act illegal. They can misuse this provision against any person or institution. That person will have to remain in jail for many years and face a hefty fine of lakhs of rupees," Gaikwad alleged.

This bill will violate rights guaranteed by the Constitution and is opposed by Congress and like-minded parties, she said. PTI MR NSK