Congress plans strategy to target Goa govt in upcoming assembly session

Panaji, Dec 29 (PTI) The Congress will convene a meeting of opposition MLAs to prepare a common strategy to corner the BJP government during the Goa legislative assembly session scheduled to begin on January 12 next year.

A meeting of the Congress Legislative Party was held in Panaji on Monday, chaired by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Alemao said he will meet the Opposition MLAs in the first week of January to plan a united strategy for the assembly session.

"Today, what we see in Goa is that people are dying in nightclubs, the supply of narcotics is increasing, deaths due to accidents, and destruction of the environment. People are fed up with this government," he said.

Alemao said that the Congress and the opposition will raise the people's voice in the assembly session and hold the government accountable for failures.

He accused the ruling BJP of failing to implement electoral assurances, including three free LPG cylinders and the unemployment dole. PTI RPS NSK