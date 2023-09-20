Congress policies responsible for Manipur crisis, says Assam CM Sarma

Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Sep 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday accused the Congress of causing trouble in all eight northeastern states during its rule and blamed its policies for the Manipur crisis.

Sarma, who arrived in Jodhpur for the BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra, also questioned the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc's silence on the leaders of an alliance-member party's remarks on Sanatan Dharma. He claimed the silence was an endorsement of the remarks.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Jodhpur, Sarma said, "When the Congress was in power, all eight states of the northeast were disturbed. Today, there is peace in seven states," Sarma said.

He further added, "The policies of the Congress (government) are responsible for the condition of Manipur today." More than 175 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Sarma also hit out at the INDIA bloc and the Congress over DMK leaders' comments on Sanatan Dharma.

"Despite repeated statements by INDIA (bloc) members against Sanatana Dharma, the Congress has maintained silence. Even Rahul Gandhi has not issued any statement to distance himself from the criticism of Sanatan Dharma. This clearly suggests that he is with them," The senior BJP leader said.

Likening Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes, Udhayanidhi Stalin -- the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin -- said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Sarma further said that "your head is severed if you speak against Islam, even in an academic debate, but there is continuous criticism of Sanatan Dharma by members of the INDIA alliance".

The Assam chief minister said, "Even I don't wish (for) anybody to speak against Islam but, in spite of the statements against Sanatana Dharma, the Congress has maintained silence." Asked about the situation in Rajasthan, Sarma said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is nervous and announcing new schemes every few days.

"If he was truly concerned for the welfare of the people, he should have launched these schemes long before the election," Sarma said.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

Recalling his days in the Congress, Sarma said it was a custom to distribute mobile phones, laptops and spices ahead of elections.

Sarma claimed that the rate of inflation in Assam is just 4 per cent while that in Rajasthan is 8.6 per cent and demanded an apology from the Congress government for the high fuel prices in the state.

He also asked the Congress to stop the "drama" of rolling out relief. PTI COR SZM