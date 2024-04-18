Congress poll campaign offices damaged in Assam; FIR lodged

Morigaon (Assam), Apr 18 (PTI) Two temporary election campaign offices of Congress candidate and sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi were allegedly damaged by unidentified persons in Assam's Morigaon district, officials said on Thursday.

A police case was registered in connection with the incident.

According to an official, some miscreants ransacked election campaign offices of the Nagaon Lok Sabha candidate at Baghjap near Jagiroad and Jagi Bhakatgaon on Wednesday night.

"Security forces, along with a magistrate, went to the spots to assess the situation. Later, a case was registered at Jagiroad Police Station and a probe launched," an official of Morigaon district administration told PTI.

Bordoloi's team has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India and sought an enquiry into the incident.

Sharing the pictures of the damaged offices, Bordoloi alleged that it was the handiwork of the ruling BJP.

"Our Congress mandal offices within Jagiroad constituency suffered vandalism and destruction. This act exemplifies the extent to which the BJP is willing to go out of desperation, though regrettably, it comes as no surprise," he said in a series of posts on X.

Despite BJP's efforts, resilient Congress workers stand firm, undeterred and determined to forge ahead, the Lok Sabha MP said.

Voting in Nagaon will take place in the second phase on April 26. PTI COR TR TR ACD