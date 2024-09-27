Congress poll promises won't negatively impact Haryana economy, says Gehlot

Chandigarh, Sep 27 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the "guarantees" provided by his party to the people of Haryana will neither negatively impact the state's economy nor place any additional financial burden.

Gehlot said these "guarantees" were given after extensive consideration and consultation with financial experts. The Congress has always followed a policy of formulating plans after discussions with the public, understanding their views and addressing the common man's needs, he told reporters.

Once these "guarantees" are implemented, Haryana will emerge as a model state, he said.

Gehlot rejected the claim that Congress made "grand promises" to the people of Haryana solely to win the elections.

Citing his tenure in Rajasthan as an example, Gehlot said many of the "guarantees" given to the people of Haryana have already been implemented in Rajasthan.

He said the free healthcare plan covering up to Rs 25 lakh was successfully implemented in Rajasthan. Similarly, the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) has been reintroduced in the state. Therefore, there will be no difficulty in implementing all the promises in Haryana as well, he claimed.

On poll promises for the Haryana polls, Gehlot spoke about a monthly pension of Rs 6,000 to the elderly, widows and disabled individuals and 300 units of free electricity.

He dismissed claims that the Congress is distributing "freebies" to the public, stating that it is the government's responsibility to provide relief to the common man and make daily life easier. The Congress has successfully done so, he added.

The Congress has announced seven "guarantees", including the promises of a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and a caste survey, if voted to power. It has promised monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman between 18-60 years and also promised gas cylinders for Rs 500.

Commenting on the BJP's tenure, Gehlot pointed out that the sudden removal of Manohar Lal Khattar, who served as the Haryana chief minister for nine-and-a-half years, is evidence enough that the government is "losing public trust".

Khattar is now even being prevented from attending public meetings, he claimed.

The time has come for Haryana to receive the same good governance that it experienced during Congress' previous term, he said, while exuding confidence that the party is heading towards a three-fourths majority in Haryana.

Responding to a question about the caste census, Gehlot said this process will provide accurate information about the economic and social conditions of the backward, extremely backward and Dalit communities in the country.

A detailed data bank will be created, making it easier for the government to ensure that welfare schemes reach these communities, he said.

Replying to a question on the BJP criticising Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation which he made during his recent visit to the US, Gehlot lashed out at the BJP leaders and said they are trying to mislead people.

He said when Gandhi went to the USA, he spoke something but the BJP tried to twist his statement. The people have understood them and they will not be misled, said Gehlot.

Gandhi during his interaction with the students of Georgetown University in the US had said the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now. PTI CHS KSS KSS