Congress' position is 'not very favourable' in Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Jan 30 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has said there are all kinds of possibilities in politics and the position of the Congress is not very favourable in Himachal Pradesh.

"There are all kinds of possibilities in politics and the position of the Congress is not very favourable in the state," the former chief minister told PTI on Monday evening when asked about the probability of Bihar-like developments taking place in Himachal Pradesh.

Referring to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA fold, Thakur said it is an indication that the NDA is becoming stronger and everyone wants to walk under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The BJP leader said there is no future of the India bloc, which has started collapsing even before takeoff.

The Samajwadi Party is giving 10 to 12 seats to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Communist Party say the party has nothing in Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala respectively, he added.

Thakur also lashed out at the ruling Congress government in Himachal Pradesh and alleged that development has come to standstill in the state.

He said the employees are coming out on the streets to demand their salaries.

Thakur further said the state government has raised loans to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore in the past 13 months.

"The guarantees promised by the Congress on the eve of the last assembly polls have not seen the light of the day, the public welfare schemes have been stopped and the people want to know what has the government done for them," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to adopt an aggressive stance against the ruling Congress party in the state during the upcoming Budget session to be held from February 14 to 29.

It was decided in the BJP legislature party meeting held under Thakur's chairmanship that issue pertaining to discrimination in disaster relief distribution would be taken up during the Budget session, said party spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal. PTI BPL AS AS