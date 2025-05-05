Congress posts clip of BJP's ex-J-K chief in snow with jawans, asks if PM approves such behaviour

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP over a clip in which its former Jammu and Kashmir chief is seen in the snow with army jawans and asked if the prime minister or the party leadership approved such behaviour.

The Congress said while the entire country was in mourning after the killing of tourists in Pahalgam, the BJP leader was enjoying himself.

In a video clip posed on his social media handle, the BJP's former Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina can be seen in the snow with soldiers of the armed forces.

"People were killed by terrorists in Kashmir. The entire country is hurt and is in mourning after this tragic incident. But … former state president of BJP in Kashmir and national executive member Ravindra Raina is making this video. He is making a reel while frolicking in the snow," the Congress said in a post on its official X handle while sharing the clip.

"It is clear that Ravindra Raina is not saddened by this tragic incident at all. He is trying to take advantage of this and is busy polishing his image on social media," it said.

"But do the BJP leadership and the prime minister approve of this vulgarity? Shameful!" the opposition party added.

Congress media department chief Pawan Khera also posted pictures of Raina, a BJP national executive member, and one Kiran Patel, who had claimed to be an official in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in the snow with some jawans.

"The security of VIP drama artistes and thugs is the responsibility of the government, rest of the common tourists should take responsibility for their own security," Khera said in Hindi.

Raina hit back, saying the video was filmed during a January snowfall in Kashmir and the Congress was indulging in false propaganda for its own politics.

"Let me set the record straight and promote a culture of truth and awareness. This video shared by the Congress was filmed in January 2025 during severe snowfall in Kashmir, where I was working closely with our bravehearts to ensure safety of the people of Kernah Valley in district Kupwara of Kashmir, where I was also struck in heavy snowfall at Sadana Pass and, with the help of our bravehearts, I reached to a safer place. Unfortunately, the Congress, with a malicious intent, has been misrepresented as recent footage which nothing but it's false propaganda," Raina said in a post on X.

"A simple check with the meteorological department would have revealed the truth that in the month of April-May there was no snowfall in the entire Kashmir Valley. Only thing I understand that the caption in the post ie 'JaiHind' with our national flag Tiranga might have irritated the Congress to make propaganda without verifying the facts," he added.

Raina clarified that he was stuck in heavy snow at Sadana Pass in January and reached safety with the help of "our bravehearts".

"They came to rescue myself and others those were stuck in snow storm. I am grateful to our bravehearts, our saviours," he said in the post. PTI SKC SKC SZM SZM