Congress prepares for centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's historic 1924 Belagavi Session

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session, presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

The event is scheduled here on December 26 and 27.

The party has decided to hold a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on December 26 in Belagavi and a public meeting on December 27.

AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and the party's national treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP from the state, Ajay Maken, also arrived along with Venugopal.

Leaders including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and state congress chief D K Shivakumar, ministers, party legislators attended a meeting to discuss the event at the party office here.

"We are organising a historic conference on December 26 and 27 in Belagavi remembering the hundredth anniversary of the congress session presided over by the Mahatma Gandhi. The Belagavi session of the Indian National Congress was a historic one in our Indian political history," Venugopal said.

He said to reporters here, "The AICC is holding an extended working committee meeting on December 26 afternoon, followed by a massive rally on December 27. We will finalise the details of the programme after discussions. We will also visit the sites to assess the arrangements." The 39th session of the Indian National Congress, held in Belagavi in 1924, was the only Congress session presided over by the Mahatma Gandhi. PTI KSU SSK ADB