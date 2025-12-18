Congress preparing for 2036 Assam assembly polls, conceded 2026, 2031 to BJP: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that the opposition Congress is preparing for the 2036 assembly elections and "has already conceded the 2026 and 2031 polls to the BJP." "The Congress is preparing for the polls in a way that they can form the government in 2036 and they have already given us (the BJP) the forthcoming and the next elections," Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme here.

''I do not think that the Congress is in any way preparing for the 2026 polls, but one thing is certain that they have a vote bank in some of the constituencies of the state'', he said.

Even if the Congress brings somebody from Tamil Nadu and makes them contest in these constituencies, they will win, Sarma claimed.

''The Congress will get a fixed number of votes and they are assured of some seats but apart from that, I don't think they are making any serious effort for the 2026 and 2031 polls'', he added.

Sarma said the BJP is not targeting 100 or any particular number of seats but ''our goal this time to secure more than 50 per cent of the total votes in the state''.

''We are not concerned about the number of seats but will focus on improving our position. One thing, however, is absolutely clear that the NDA with the BJP at the helm will form the government in the state'', the CM said.

Regarding discussions with alliance partners of the NDA on seat arrangements, the CM said that he talks with the partners regularly.

''We do not talk with our partners in meetings, in hotels or before the camera. We are in regular touch with them and once we finalise the details, it will be announced in the party offices'', he added.

Referring to Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, Sarma said he (Gogoi) is now only active on Facebook and not in the practical field.

''His FB lives are entertaining and I see them at the end of the day after work. I have become a fan of his social media lives as it has recreation value'', the CM said.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled next year and the BJP's working committee and state council will hold a two-day meeting here from December 26.

Sarma said the newly appointed national BJP working president Nitin Nabin was also expected to attend the meeting.

Currently, the BJP holds 64 seats in the state Assembly, while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has nine, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) seven, and the Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF), which recently rejoined the alliance, three MLAs. PTI DG DG MNB