Congress preparing for all 81 assembly seats in J'khand: Girish Chodankar

Ranchi, Sep 1 (PTI) The three-member Congress screening committee on Sunday said that the party was currently doing its preparations for all 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

The committee headed by its chairman Girish Chodankar arrived at Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Saturday to review preparations for the assembly elections due later this year.

The party has invited applications from all those who want to contest upcoming assembly polls, he said.

"We are getting an exciting response. Fifty to 100 applications are being received from each assembly segment. Currently, the party is doing its preparations for all 81 assembly seats in the state," he said while addressing media persons here.

Chodankar said that winnability and party loyalty would be two major factors in the selection of candidates.

"The people are seeing Congress as a strong force that can stop the BJP. So, the winnability of a candidate will be a major factor. Along with this, party loyalty will also be kept in mind," he said.

Chodankar said that it was their first visit and next they would hold meetings at the district level.

He said that they held discussions with top party leaders of the state on Saturday and district presidents, heads of corporations and commissions at the Congress Bhawan here on Sunday.

A discussion regarding probable candidates who expressed willingness to contest polls was also held, he said. PTI SAN RG