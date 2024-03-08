Congress president and DMK legislators court arrest during bandh in Puducherry

Puducherry March 8 (PTI) Leaders of the opposition Congress and DMK were arrested by the Puducherry police during the bandh called by them on Friday to protest against the government' alleged failure in preventing the death of a nine-year-old girl.

President of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee and Member of Parliament (MP) V Vaithilingam, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and DMK MLA R Siva and other party legislators were among those detained by the cops.

The demonstration was held during the 12-hour bandh in Puducherry by the opposition INDIA bloc. The AIADMK also called for the bandh separately to condemn the Puducherry government's alleged failure to curb drug menace and the death and sexual assault of the nine-year-old girl.

The girl's body was found in a drain near her home in Solai Nagar on Tuesday after her parents had filed a missing complaint with the cops on March 2. Police have arrested two persons including a youth and a 58-year-old man from Muthialpet in connection with the alleged murder of the girl. The two accused were remanded to police custody by a local court yesterday.

Police were deployed in strength at various points during the bandh. Barricades were raised, but the demonstrators pushed them aside while taking a procession to Raj Nivas (office cum resident of Lieutenant Governor).

Leaders and cadres of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left parties and other outfits participated in the protest. They were taken to a godown by the police who released them after a detention for a few hours, sources said.

Schools declared a holiday on Friday in view of the bandh. However, students appearing for public examinations turned up without any obstruction or disturbance, official sources said.

Puducherry limped back to normalcy in the evening as tea stalls, restaurants and shops resumed business. PTI COR SDP