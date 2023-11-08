Congress president controlled by remote: PM Modi

Damoh, Nov 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is controlled by remote.

"He can’t do much. When the remote works, he abuses Sanatan (dharma). Yesterday, when the remote was not working, he spoke about Pandavas and said there are five Pandavas in the BJP. We are proud that we are walking on the path laid by the Pandavas,” Modi said at a rally here.

At a rally in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Kharge had referred to various government agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and Income Tax, along with PM Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as the "panch pandavas" (five Pandavas) of the BJP.

“The Congress’ habit of remote (control) is not going away. Earlier the PM used to be controlled by remote. Now the Congress president is being operated by remote,” Modi said in the rally, responding to Kharge’s remarks.

“The Congress president is among the senior most people. He is my good friend also. But today he has been reduced to such a state that he can’t do anything,” Modi said.

“If the charging of the remote (control) is down or there is no connectivity, the Congress president (Kharge) is in his own mood and some good things come out of his mouth,” he said.

“Look at the state of Congress. When people gave that party 10 years to rule, you did not know what the (then) PM was speaking or doing because he did not have to do any work, he was being operated by remote,” Modi said.

Modi described Congress as a party that snatches money belonging to the poor, indulges in scams, and divides society for power. PTI LAL MAS VT VT