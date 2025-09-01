Congress president for Ranchi to be named after Sept 15: Singla

Ranchi, Sep 1 (PTI) The member who is committed to the organisation and has no criminal background will be appointed the Congress president for the Ranchi district, party leader Vijay Inder Singla said on Monday.

Singla, the Congress observer for the party's Ranchi unit, said the selection process has been initiated and the name of the new district president would be announced after September 15.

"The party's target is to strengthen the organisation at the booth, mandal, block and district levels," Singla said, addressing a press conference here.

"For the post of Ranchi district president, we are looking for a candidate who is committed and devoted to the party, having no criminal background," he said.

Singla said he would hold dialogues with different stakeholders till September 14, and thereafter, a six-member panel would submit its report for the final selection of the district president.

Four assembly constituencies, Ranchi, Hatia, Khijri, and Kanke, are the responsibility of the Ranchi Mahanagar Congress Committee. PTI SAN SAN SOM