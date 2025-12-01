Congress president Kharge, Rahul Gandhi meet party leaders from Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday met party leaders from Uttarakhand and assessed its preparedness for the next Assembly elections in the state.

The meeting was held at the residence of Congress chief Kharge, where AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal and AICC general secretary in-charge for Uttarakhand Kumari Selja was also present.

Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal and CLP leader Pritam Singh were also present during the meeting.

Sources said Gandhi urged the local leadership to strengthen the organisation and remain alert against the alleged 'vote chori'. He also asked the state leaders to raise people's issues, including unemployment and price rise.

He also told them to be aware of the electoral rolls and remain alert to the "deletion of names" from electoral rolls ahead of the next elections.

Uttarakhand is slated to go to polls in early 2027. PTI SKC SKC MNK MNK