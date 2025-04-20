Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to address public rally in Bihar's Buxar on Sunday

Patna, Apr 20 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public rally in Bihar’s Buxar district on Sunday.

Kharge was scheduled to address a meeting in Patna after the Buxar rally, but it has been cancelled, Bihar Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathod said. “Kharge Ji will address a public rally at Dalsagar stadium in Buxar around 12.30 pm on Sunday. After addressing the public rally in Buxar, he will return to Delhi as he has certain engagements there in the evening," Rathod told PTI.

Kharge's visit to Bihar before the assembly polls scheduled later this year is considered important for the party.

The assembly polls are just a few months away in the state, where the 'Mahagathbandhan' comprising the RJD, Congress and the Left will fight against the ruling NDA.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had, on April 7, visited Begusarai district and joined the party's march - ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ (Stop migration, provide jobs). He had also addressed a 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' (save the Constitution symposium) in Patna. PTI PKD BDC