Congress protests in Goa against BJP's 'Ravan' poster of Rahul Gandhi

Panaji, Oct 6 (PTI) The Congress protested in Goa on Friday against a poster uploaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party that depicted Rahul Gandhi as 'Ravan'.

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar claimed the poster, uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), proved the BJP is unable to digest the popularity of Gandhi, who travelled more than 4,000 kilometres across the length and breadth of the country as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Gandhi has been fighting against the Narendra Modi government by raising issues concerning people, he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Yuri Alemao, who also took part in the protest, said the poster was in bad taste and showed the BJP was afraid of Rahul Gandhi. PTI RPS BNM BNM