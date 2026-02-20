Congress protests in Tripura over Shah's visit to attend language conference

Agartala, Feb 20 (PTI) The opposition Congress held a demonstration in Agartala on Friday, opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state to attend the conference on official languages.

Congress workers held the demonstration outside the party's state headquarters in the town.

"We suspect that the home minister is visiting the state with a grave conspiracy ahead of the International Mother Language Day on February 21. To appease him, Chief Minister Manik Saha made a statement strongly advocating the benefits, utility and need of Hindi," state Congress spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty said.

He said Hindi alone cannot be the 'rajbhasha' as the country has as many as 22 official languages.

"In Tripura, attempts are being made to downplay Kokborok, the mother tongue of most of the 19 tribes. We are demanding inclusion of Kokborok in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution," he said.

"We can't welcome Shah in protest against the Hindi push. This is our token protest against the RSS-BJP agenda. The Congress supports the promotion of all languages," he added.

Shah attended the Rajbhasha Sammelan at the Badharghat International Fair Ground in the evening.

In his address at the programme, he asserted that when Hindi is promoted, all other languages get strengthened. PTI PS SOM