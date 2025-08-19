Congress protests lack of cleanliness in Gurugram at municipal corporation office

Gurugram, Aug 19 (PTI) The Gurugram unit of Congress protested against the lack of cleanliness in the city by turning over over garbage at the municipal corporation office on Tuesday, party leaders said.

Alleging that the BJP government in the state was a failure, Congress leaders said they would launch a bigger protest if the corporation did not clear the garbage in 15 days.

Congress district presidents Pankaj Dawar and Vardhan Yadav said it was a failure of the "triple-engine" BJP government that people living in flats worth crores in the city have to bear "such conditions", according to a statement.

"Foreigners are even calling our city a city of pigs and this should bring shame to the officials and leaders sitting in the corporation," Dawar said.

The protest also saw the participation of senior Congress leader Raj Babbar.